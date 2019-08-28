App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt mulling Rs 5,400 cr funding to Northeast gas grid

The 1,656-km North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid will connect Guwahati in Assam to major cities in the region such as Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Aizwal, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar, Gangtok, and Numaligarh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In only the second instance of providing funds for a gas pipeline, the government is considering shelling out about Rs 5,400 crore in viability gap funding for a proposed Northeast gas grid, officials said.

The 1,656-km North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid will connect Guwahati in Assam to major cities in the region such as Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Aizwal, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar, Gangtok, and Numaligarh.

However, in the absence of anchor customers, the Rs 9,000 crore pipeline is not economically viable.

Close

"A viability gap funding of 60 per cent of the project cost has been sought," an official.

related news

The oil ministry is supporting the proposal and it is likely to be considered by the Cabinet soon, he said.

The Northeast pipeline grid is to be implemented by Indradhanush Gas Grid, a joint venture of state-owned GAIL India, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL).

The consortium has pitched for a 60 per cent funding support from the government and would raise the rest via equity and debt, the official said.

Without the government support, the pipeline would not be viable.

This is a second time that a gas pipeline project in the country would be funded by the government.

In 2016, the government provided a capital grant of Rs 5,176 crore, or 40 per cent of the project cost, of the 2,655-km Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra (JHBDPL) gas pipeline project, which GAIL is currently executing.

GAIL is also laying a 750-km line from Barauni to Guwahati as part of the Rs 12,940 crore JHBDPL project, which is also known as the 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga' project. This is proposed to be connected to the Northeast via the Indradhanush grid.

All other pipelines in the country have been funded by public or private sector companies.

The official said oil companies will not be able to execute the Northeast grid project without the viability gap funding.

The project is critical towards implementing the government's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast. The Vision envisages the development of the region by leveraging its hydrocarbon potential, enhancing access to clean fuel and accelerating the growth.

This is a part of a broader goal of the government to raise the share of natural gas in the country's energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from current 6.2 per cent.

The government has envisaged developing the National Gas Grid. At present, about 16,788 km natural gas pipeline is operational and about 14,239 km gas pipelines are being developed to increase the availability of natural gas across the country.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.