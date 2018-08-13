Govt mulling listing of ONGC on an overseas exchange: Report

The government is considering the listing of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on an overseas exchange, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The company could be listed in Singapore or the London Stock Exchange. This move will grant ONGC a better access to funds and provide it with a global platform.

The government will position ONGC as India’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company. It may also look at foreign listing as an option for more such big public sector units (PSUs), sources added.

ONGC already holds a stake in 41 oil and gas projects across the world via ONGC’s overseas investment arm ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL). The government was keen on listing OVL as well in 2015, to raise funds for foreign acquisitions, but the move was put on hold then, as the company was looking to increase its assets. There was also a slump in global crude prices.

ONGC did not respond to queries by CNBC-TV18.