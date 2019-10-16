Govt mulling 2-year holiday for telcos to pay spectrum dues: Report

A plan to provide a two-year relief to telcos on payment of spectrum dues is on the anvil, The Economic Times reported.

Currently, the sector is ridden with a debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. The spectrum dues of three private telcos stands at around Rs 40,000 crore, an official told the paper.

If implemented, this will be the second such step taken by the government to ease the debt-burden riddling the telecom sector, a result of the increased pressure on profitability due to existing price competition.

In March 2018, the government had enhanced the number of annual installments for spectrum payment from the earlier 10 years to 16 years.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have long been demanding that the government provide financial relief to telecom operators. This, they have said, could be done either by way of provisions to increase tariffs and lowering spectrum prices or by releasing the Rs 36,000 crore input tax credit.