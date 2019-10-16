App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt mulling 2-year holiday for telcos to pay spectrum dues: Report

In March 2018, the government had enhanced the number of annual installments for spectrum payment from the earlier 10 years to 16 years, a move aimed at providing relief to the debt-laden telecom sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A plan to provide a two-year relief to telcos on payment of spectrum dues is on the anvil, The Economic Times reported.

Currently, the sector is ridden with a debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. The spectrum dues of three private telcos stands at around Rs 40,000 crore, an official told the paper.

If implemented, this will be the second such step taken by the government to ease the debt-burden riddling the telecom sector, a result of the increased pressure on profitability due to existing price competition.

Close

In March 2018, the government had enhanced the number of annual installments for spectrum payment from the earlier 10 years to 16 years.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have long been demanding that the government provide financial relief to telecom operators. This, they have said, could be done either by way of provisions to increase tariffs and lowering spectrum prices or by releasing the Rs 36,000 crore input tax credit.

Operators have been of the view that spectrum prices being considered by the government for the auction are exorbitant, thereby demanding a review of the proposed rates.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:41 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Telecom #Vodafone Idea Limited

Loading...
