App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt meets fiscal deficit target of 3.5% for FY'18

Fiscal deficit for 2017-18 worked out to be 3.53 percent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fiscal deficit for 2017-18 worked out to be 3.53 percent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the revenue deficit was 2.65 percent of the GDP.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore or 99.5 percent of the Budget estimates.

The government in the Budget, in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 percent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 percent.

It proposes the bring down the fiscal deficit -- the gap between total expenditure and total revenue -- during 2018-19 to 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The CGA data, released this evening, further said that the government's total expenditure was Rs 21,42,667 crore or 96.6 percent of the originally planned.

Its total receipts were Rs 15,51,004 crore or 95.6 percent of the Budget Estimate.

The data further revealed that revenue deficit during the last fiscal was Rs 4.43 lakh crore or 101 percent of the Budget Estimate.

Fiscal deficit is a reflection of government borrowings, which is used to bridge the gap between revenue and expenditure.
First Published on May 31, 2018 07:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.