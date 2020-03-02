App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may use USOF to help telecom companies: Report

Telecom companies have been given a deadline of March 17 to clear AGR-related dues worth a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government could use the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to help telecom companies, which are currently struggling to clear their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to a report by the Financial Express.

Around 50 percent of the funds - worth Rs 52,000 crore - are currently unutilised, sources told the publication.

But, to use the money for purposes other than rural telephony, an amendment is required to the USOF Act. The government can amend the law during the current Budget session, which ends on April 3.

Close

Telecom companies have been given a deadline of March 17 to clear AGR dues worth a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Since private telecom companies have a strong presence in rural areas, they can be exempt from contributing to the USOF, and the balance can be used to lower their pending AGR payments, Financial Express reported.

Funds from the USFO are transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to be used for rural telephony projects approved by the government.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices owe the bulk of the AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:27 am

tags #AGR #Business

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.