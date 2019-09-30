Govt may soon share live status of infrastructure projects

The Finance Ministry is working on a list of private and public sector infrastructure projects, which will be updated in real time to reflect the current status of the plan's execution, reports Business Standard.

“The list will tell investors at what stage of execution each of these projects is in and offer them a realistic assessment of whether to put money into them or not,” a source told the publication.

In early September, the government had announced a task force to identify 100 projects (from both public and private sectors) and make a list called the 'National Infrastructure Pipeline'.

The government intends to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in both greenfield and brownfield projects by 2024-25.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“The government wants a live list to be made available to any investor from within India, including the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund, or a foreign investor like any sovereign wealth fund,” the article quotes a source as saying.

This is the first time the government will specify the private sector projects that are part of its responsibilities. This is because the size of the investment in private sector projects is increasing.