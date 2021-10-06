Govt may set up task force to tackle semiconductor shortage

The government may set up a task force to tackle the semiconductor shortage, CNBC Awaaz has reported.

The task force will also suggest incentives to be given for companies to set up semiconductor plants in India.

Semiconductors are used in a wide range of electronic devices, including cars, laptops, smartphones and household appliances. Many corporations across industries have said that production and sales will be impacted due to the shortage of chips.

Some of the top auto parts suppliers told Moneycontrol that the semiconductor shortage will begin easing from January 2022.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)