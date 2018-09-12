Govt may set-up special courts under NCLT to take on rising insolvency cases

The Centre may set-up special courts under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by November to deal with the rising number of insolvency cases. Officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told Business Standard that 30 judges might be recruited for this.

The ministry is focusing on hiring as many judicial members as possible because a tribunal can function without a few technical members, but not without judges, a senior ministry official said. Three courts in Mumbai, two in New Delhi and one each in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad will be set-up.

The number of NCLT courts in each of these cities will be increased once these courts start functioning smoothly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its first list of non-performing assets in 2017 to refer to the NCLT. Experts had predicted a burden on tribunals as the number of benches was too few for the number of cases.

RBI had referred 12 cases to NCLT, of which two have been resolved. The NCLT deals with company law cases, mergers and acquisitions along with insolvency and bankruptcy cases.

The government will also set-up e-courts in cases of cross-border insolvency proceedings. A committee is currently discussing the outline of the cross-border insolvency provisions.

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency, 1997, is the most widely accepted legal structure which deals with insolvency cases overseas. It has been adopted by 44 countries.

In India, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code became effective in 2016.