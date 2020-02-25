Govt may revise tariffs to aid telecom industry: Report

The government is considering revising the tariff structure to help the struggling telecom sector, BusinessLine reported. “Tariff rate is being discussed and in the process...expectations are that it will be fast tracked,” a source told the publication.

Telecom players -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices -- have until March 17 to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore as combined dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Though a revision in tariff may impact consumers in the mid-to-long term, it will help telecom companies improve their balance sheet and help to clear their licence fee and spectrum usage charges, the report stated.

An official told the paper that it was 'painful' to see major reforms in the industry delayed due to the pressure from AGR-related dues. An implementable solution is in the works and is awaiting the green signal from higher authorities, the official added.

“The larger thinking of the government is that the telecom sector needs to be resurgent in which not only the government, but these companies also have to play their role,” the official said.