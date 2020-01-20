Govt may restrict airport contracts to 2 per firm after Adani Ent bags 6: Report

Private players might soon be disallowed from winning more than two airport contracts in an auction round, Mint reported.

“A list of projects to be bid out in the near future and the modalities of the auction will be finalised shortly. Discussions are on in the direction of limiting award of concessions to two per developer,” an official told the paper.

The proposal may come into effect before the next planned round of airport privatisation, the report stated.

The move comes after Adani Enterprises bagged contracts to upgrade six airports last year. The BJP-led government thinks this has made it easier for opposition parties to accuse them of favouring a particular company, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre intends to privatise 30-35 airports over the next five years. Around Rs 1.4 lakh crore will be invested on airport infrastructure, according to government estimates cited by the paper.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) currently operates most airports in India.

Of the six contracts bagged by Adani Enterprises, the Cabinet has approved the handover of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports.

The formal transfer of Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum airports is expected to take place soon once legal hurdles are resolved.