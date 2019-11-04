Govt may remove price cap on drugs costing less than Rs 5 per dose: Report

Medicines costing less than Rs 5 per dose may be removed from price control, allowing manufacturers to raise the prices of these drugs, Business Standard reports.

The National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) is being updated, sources told the publication.

Once these medicines are taken out of price control, drugmakers will be permitted to raise the costs by as much as 10 percent every year.

“There is enough competition in the market to keep the prices of these drugs under check,” the managing director of a pharmaceutical firm told the newspaper.

A government official working on updating the 2015 NLEM confirmed the development to Business Standard.

The Standing National Committee on Medicine (SNCM) is expected to meet early this week to discuss the subject.

The industry has been pushing for this measure for almost a year, the report said. Several meeting between the government and industry stakeholders have been held since June.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) sets the price of NLEM drugs. Around 375 drugs, including medical devices such as stents, were included in the NLEM 2015.

The SNCM has also asked the industry for feedback on cancer drugs, penicillin preparations, cardiology medicines and anti-microbial resistance, the report said.

Prices of some cancer, diabetes and cardiac medicines could be lowered, the report said.