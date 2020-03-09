Govt may put issue of fresh ETF tranches on hold: Report

The government may not issue fresh tranches of its two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) anytime soon, according to a Mint report.

The Centre recently raised Rs 16,000 crore from the sixth edition of the central public sector enterprises (CPSE) ETF.

The pause in raising money from ETFs is to prevent the government's stake from falling below 51 percent in NTPC, Power Grid Corp of India, and Power Finance Corp, a ministry official told the paper.

“Though technically, these three stocks can be taken out of the ETFs and replaced with new ones, at present, good CPSE stocks are hard to find,” the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Cabinet, in November 2019, approved divestment of its stake in some CPSEs to below 51 percent, but the power ministry rejected the proposal after conducting a cost-benefit analysis, Mint reported.

“The amount of money that will raise, say if we go 5 percent below 51 percent, will be less than the money we have to spend to convince the bond holders and pay the consent fees. The gains are not commensurate,” the official added.

Companies where the government’s holding exceeds 50 percent are given the status of quasi-sovereign borrowers. If the government sheds their stake to less than 51 percent, investors will seek higher yields, which will in turn raise the bonds’ costs.