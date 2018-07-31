App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may pool lands of loss-making PSUs, give them to state-owned developers

Several central public sector enterprises have shown interest in becoming land management agencies

Moneycontrol News
In a bid to realise the value of lands owned by loss-making public sector companies, the government is considering pooling these assets and handing them over to state-run developers like NBCC (India), according to a report by The Economic Times.

NBCC can choose to develop the land or to auction it.

In 2016, the government had formed guidelines on closure of loss-making entities, according to which a land management agency (LMA) was to be appointed by the administrative ministry or the CPSE's board to assist in disposal of the land.

The guidelines state that the LMA is responsible for determining the use of the land and its suitability for industrial, manufacturing or other purposes. It will get a fee of 0.5 percent of the value realised from disposal of such land, subject to a cap of Rs 1 crore.

Several central public sector enterprises have shown interest in becoming LMAs.

"Some CPSEs have approached us to be the land management agency. If the government decides to pool such land available and explore other options, we can look at maximising returns," a senior NBCC executive told the news daily.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is preparing a cabinet note on the status of loss-making PSUs, their assets and closure approvals. The organization will reportedly move it forward, once all the details are finalised.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 03:27 pm

