Govt may opt for one-time settlement with drug companies held for overcharging: Report

The government has begun to mull over the possibility of a one-time settlement from drug companies which allegedly overcharged customers, reported the Business Standard.

The medicines were under price control featuring in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) as per provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) of 2013.

The drug companies are liable to pay the overcharged amount and penalties along with 15 percent interest. The drug-pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has sent out the notices to the drug companies in line with the Essential Commodities Act.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The NPPA has demanded Rs 6,370.2 crore (with interest) from these companies so far, of which Rs 5,476.8 crore is outstanding. Around Rs 4,032.5 crore is stuck in litigation, as per the report.

The recovery in the cases has been difficult, especially in the last three years with over 666 cases in litigation.

Since the government is losing money and cases have been pending for years, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers is looking to settle them. Out of these, there are over 2,000 cases of overcharging as of June.

Discussions of the one-time settlement are yet to be approved by the finance ministry, where the government might waive off the accrued interest on penalty over the years (approx. 1,300 crore). But, thereafter, the principal amount will be free from litigation.