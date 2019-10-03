Govt may miss year-end deadline on e-commerce policy: Report

The government is likely to miss the deadline on the e-commerce policy that was supposed to be released by the end of 2019, the Business Standard reported.

The final policy document will be released only after the other technology policies are implemented since the commerce ministry is trying to avoid overlaps and contradictions, the report said.

“We have had several rounds of discussions and we have in place a broad outlook of how the policy will be,” a commerce ministry official told the publication.

The draft e-commerce regulation is supposed to specify regulation related to companies such as Amazon, Uber, Ola and Flipkart. It also expected to clarify foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In February, the government released a draft national policy for e-commerce policies, which it had to review following criticism.

Also read: E-commerce | CCI lens on deep discounting could be a double-edged sword

A committee has been formed under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPII) to crystalise the guidelines.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in June that the e-commerce policy will be ready within 12 months.

Video streaming platforms, online ticket booking and ride hailing services will likely be included the scope of the guidelines, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Rs 599 for first year