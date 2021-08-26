Govt may let top taxpayers opt out of faceless assessment scheme: Report

The government is also considering if expert teams within the tax department can take charge of international taxation and capital gains. (Representative image | PC-Shutterstock)

The government might let top taxpayers opt out of faceless tax assessment, giving them the option of jurisdictional assessment.

This flexibility may be given to taxpayers whose income is above Rs 200 crore, Business Standard has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

This change is one of the modifications the government may make to the Faceless Assessment Scheme (FAS), Business Standard reported.

The government is also considering if expert teams within the tax department can take charge of international taxation and capital

gains. Complex cases can also be sent back to jurisdictional assessment officer, as done earlier.

Officials also discussed whether cases could be kept with the same state and different cities, the report said.

"The finance ministry's revenue department has received several such

suggestions from industry stakeholders. We are examining the pros and cons of these proposals to see whether there's room for modification," an official told the publication.

"As the faceless scheme is still evolving, it will require continuous rework to

make it viable for taxpayers. The purpose of the scheme was to eliminate corruption and not to cause inconvenience to taxpayers," the official added.

The FAS intends to minimise physical interaction between taxpayers and the tax authorities.