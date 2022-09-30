Govt may introduce bill to help ease of doing business in winter session: Piyush Goyal

The government is working on legislation to decriminalise certain provisions of the law to promote ease of doing business, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on September 30, adding that the bill could be introduced during the winter session of the Parliament.

"We have focused on ease of doing business. We continue to reduce the compliance burden for our businesses," Goyal said while addressing PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) annual session 2022.

The minister asked industry stakeholders to give their feedback at the earliest on the government's planned move.

"We are proposing to come out with a very holistic amendment to the laws related to businesses to ease the burden, and reduce compliances," Goyal said.

Reducing compliance on companies is one of the objectives which the government aims to meet in the upcoming Parliament session, he noted.

The minister further added that India needs to "step out of protection mindset" regarding businesses.

Goyal, however, pointed out that on the trade front, the government has stopped enhanced engagement with China "due to non-transparency". Notably, the United States has surpassed China to become India's top trading partner in 2021-22.

Goyal's remarks comes a day after he told the Bengal Chamber of Commerce that India will be the pillar of the global economic revival.

"India is already the fifth largest economy in the world and is turbocharging its growth to become the third largest in the coming years. The prime minister's vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047 with an economy size of USD 30 trillion as we will celebrate our 100th independence in that year," news agency PTI had quoted him as saying.

"India is an island of stability and will be the pillar of global revival. Our economy has shown resilience during the pandemic and is on a steady path of growth," he added.