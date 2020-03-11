App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may half dividend tax on higher-income individuals: Report

This will effectively cut dividend tax on those in the higher income bracket from 43 percent to 20 percent, sources say

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Representative Image: Tax assessment

The government is looking to amend regulations to reduce the tax by half on dividend earnings for domestic individuals investors, The Economic Times reported.

This will effectively cut the dividend tax on those in the higher income bracket from 43 percent to 20 percent, sources told the paper. There is hope that this will boost investment even as the bears hold global markets at present.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Budget 2020 removed 20 percent Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) on companies (a pure cost) and announced up to 43 percent dividend tax on individual investors in the highest income bracket from April 2020. Experts said a flat tax rate would benefit local investors.

related news

Revenue officials, prominent mutual funds, tax advisors and lawyers have been tapped for suggestions. Many have already flagged that foreign companies pay 5-15 percent or more on dividend earnings depending on the treaty India has with the country they route their investment from.

For example, as per treaties with Mauritius and Singapore, the tax rate would be 15 percent and 25 percent for the US and Canada while other countries would be liable to 10 percent plus additional 5 percent depending on the countries’ most favoured nation (MFN) status.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:15 am

tags #dividend tax #Economy #government #India #Investors #Tax cut

