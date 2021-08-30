MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt may give companies 45 days to withdraw retrospective tax claims: Report

Under the amendment, the government will refund the amount collected as retrospective tax without interest. The companies will also have to give an undertaking that they will not seek costs, damages, or interest.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
The Parliament has passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which withdrew the retrospective tax clause that was added in 2012.

The Parliament has passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which withdrew the retrospective tax clause that was added in 2012.

The government will give 45 days to companies to withdraw all claims and seek a settlement of the contentious retrospective tax disputes after the final rules are notified, Mint has reported.

The Centre aims to conclude cases in three to five months, depending on the status of the litigation, the report said. The process is expected to take longer in instances where companies have initiated appeals, arbitration, or arbitral award enforcement measures.

After a company drops a case, the tax office will accept or reject the tax demands within 15 days, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The draft rules were released for public feedback on August 28, and the consultation period ends on September 4.

Close

Related stories

Also read: 'Repealing retrospective tax a reformist and pragmatic move by govt, but alone is not enough to attract foreign money

The Parliament has passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which withdrew the retrospective tax clause that was added in 2012.

Under the amendment, the government will refund the amount collected as retrospective tax without interest. The companies will also have to give an undertaking that they will not seek costs, damages, or interest.

This move will provide relief to companies involved in 17 disputes under the law, with companies including Vodafone and Cairn Energy.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.