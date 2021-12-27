Govt may extend ITR filing deadline beyond December 31, 2021

Source: Shutterstock

The Union government is mulling extension of the deadline for filing Income Tax returns beyond December 31, 2021, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 27, owing to complaints regarding the new I-T portal.

Earlier on December 26, the I-T department informed that over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2020-21 fiscal have been filed, including over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25.

This comprises over 2.41 crore ITR-1 and 1.09 crore ITR-4 getting filed for FY2020-21 (Assessment Year 2021-22) till December 25, 2021.

“A total of 4,43,17,697 #ITRs have been filed up to 25.12.2021 including 11,68,027 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself,” the department tweeted.

The extended deadline for filing ITR by individuals ends on December 31. The original deadline was July 31, 2021.

Additionally, several industry bodies and associations of chartered accountants have urged the Finance Ministry to extend the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22 (that is, financial year 2020-21).

Central Board of Direct Taxes on September 9 extended the ITR-filing due dates for various categories of tax-payers due to COVID-19 pandemic. For individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), among others, the due date was extended from July 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. This is applicable to taxpayers who do not have to get their books of accounts audited.

The extended date to file ITR for AY 2021-22 is December 31, 2021, but you can file atill March 31, 2022. However, a belated return will attract late-filing fees of up to Rs 10,000 under section 234F.