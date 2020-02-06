App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may direct IOC to buyback its 3% stake to boost finances: Report

IOC, however, may push back on the order as it is also facing a Rs 5,500 crore dividend demand from the government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre may direct Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to buy back its 3 percent stake to bolster government finances as tax collection and divestment targets lag, The Economic Times reported.

The repurchase programme would be for 3 percent shares worth Rs 3,200 crore, sources told the paper. The finance ministry is considering increased dividends by oil companies, share sale and buybacks to help the government balance its finances.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

IOC, however, may push back on the order as it is also facing a Rs 5,500 crore dividend demand from the government.

It may like to allocate capital to ongoing projects rather than a buyback, a source told the paper. The buyback would allow the government to command a premium to the current market price. Notably, the move could reduce its share in the company to below 51 percent, but that depends on the shares tendered in by other stakeholders, it said. The government currently holds 51.5 percent in the oil major.

The Cabinet in 2019 approved 26 percent direct state stake in central public sector enterprises (CPSE) as long as the overall stake remains over 51 percent. State-run companies LIC, ONGC and Oil India hold 6.48 percent, 14.2 percent and 5.16 percent stake in IOC, respectively.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:24 pm

