Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may amend Passport Act to stop wilful defaulters from fleeing: Report

The government does not want to make it a blanket ban, particularly in cases where trips are necessitated for business purposes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The government could soon stop willful defaulters with outstanding loans exceeding Rs 50 crore from travelling overseas without prior approval, The Economic Times reported.

A government panel headed by financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar is looking into ways to prevent promoters from fleeing the country without meeting financial obligations.

The committee had representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministries of Home and External Affairs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The suggested amendments come at a time when India is working to extradite and bring back absconding businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Mallya has been termed a willful defaulter, while Modi and Choksi are the prime accused in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

"It was recommended that Section 10 of the Indian Passport Act may be amended to provide that persons who are in wilful default of loans above a specified limit of debt may be treated as financial and economic risk in public interest," a government official told The Economic Times.

Section 10 of the Indian Passport Act, 1967 deals with impounding and revoking of passports.

The government does not want to make it a blanket ban, particularly if trips are necessitated for business purposes.

"In case of accounts above the limit prescribed and being red flagged based on objective criteria or banks' commercial prudence, they (banks) should be enabled to inform enforcement agencies and ministry of external affairs," another official told the news daily.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Economy

