Govt may allow oil companies to charge premium on petrol, diesel retail prices: Report

Ahead of the nationwide launch of the BS-VI compliant fuels starting April 1, 2020, both public and private oil marketing companies (OMCs) have invested heavily in the upgradation of their facilities.
The government is mulling a proposal to allow oil companies to charge a premium on retail prices of petrol and diesel for a period of five years to make up for the costs incurred in the production of BS-VI compliant fuel, Mint reported quoting IANS.
If the proposal is accepted, customers will have to bear the brunt of the higher petrol and diesel prices that could retail at a premium of Rs 0.80 and Rs 1.50 a litre, respectively.
Oil marketing companies have made an incremental investment in order to upgrade their refineries, so as to be able to produce BS-VI compliant fuel. So they have appealed to the petroleum ministry, seeking permission to levy a premium on auto fuels, in order to be able to recover their money, the report said.
However, a premium being levied on auto fuels would keep the retail fuel prices artificially high, even at a time when global prices are lower. This would prevent consumers from being able to realise a drop in fuel prices in line with global trends.Ahead of the nationwide launch of the BS-VI compliant fuels starting April 1, 2020, both public and private oil marketing companies (OMCs) have invested heavily in the up-gradation of their facilities.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.