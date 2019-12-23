Govt may allow oil companies to charge premium on petrol, diesel retail prices: Report

The government is mulling a proposal to allow oil companies to charge a premium on retail prices of petrol and diesel for a period of five years to make up for the costs incurred in the production of BS-VI compliant fuel, Mint reported quoting IANS.

If the proposal is accepted, customers will have to bear the brunt of the higher petrol and diesel prices that could retail at a premium of Rs 0.80 and Rs 1.50 a litre, respectively.

Oil marketing companies have made an incremental investment in order to upgrade their refineries, so as to be able to produce BS-VI compliant fuel. So they have appealed to the petroleum ministry, seeking permission to levy a premium on auto fuels, in order to be able to recover their money, the report said.

However, a premium being levied on auto fuels would keep the retail fuel prices artificially high, even at a time when global prices are lower. This would prevent consumers from being able to realise a drop in fuel prices in line with global trends.