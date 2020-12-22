MARKET NEWS

Govt may allow Air India's new owner to cut fleet size, lay off some staff: Report

The government's plan to privatise Air India has faced delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 11:51 AM IST
The government has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS

The government might permit Air India's new owner to reduce the fleet size by letting go of surplus aircraft and lay off some staff, given the pandemic's impact on the aviation sector.

There might be some layoffs at the divestment-bound national carrier due to the cut in the number of aircraft, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Air India disinvestment | Interups says it has Rs 13,500 crore ready, may invest 'billions of dollars'

"Looking at the prevailing conditions acting as an overhang on the aviation sector, the new entity acquiring AI will be allowed to sell a few aircraft or return them to the lessor. They are anyway grounded due to lack of demand. With some aircraft sold, the manpower requirement, too, will drop. Proportionately, there can be some layoffs," an official told Business Standard.

Air India has 133 employees per aircraft, while its unit Air India Express has 55 employees per aircraft, the report said citing the preliminary information memorandum.

TAGS: #Air India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 11:51 am

