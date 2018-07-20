'Govt managed to get cash of all colours except black': Twitter reacts as new Rs 100 note is announced

Reserve Bank of India has decided to release a new series of Rs 100 banknotes in the lavender colour, a departure from usual green-coloured notes issued earlier.

The banknotes will be smaller than the current Rs 100 notes and have a motif of UNESCO heritage site Rani ki Vav at the back.



Take a look at the 1000 year old step well of Gujarat that now makes it to the new 100 note pic.twitter.com/aKjieuhALq

— Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) July 20, 2018

Twitter had a mixed reaction to the news with some welcoming the colour change other dipping their tweets in sarcasm. Here are the selected tweets:



The new ₹100 note is lavender in colour.

The Govt has managed to get cash of all colours except black. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 20, 2018



When your 100rs note falls in fabric whitner (robin blue). This idea sprouted in our god Modi ji's head after he has found his lost 100 rs nite in a bucket of fabric whitner. pic.twitter.com/yKGEHvXTaG — Sambit Khakhra (@Sambit_Khakhra) July 19, 2018





Mahatma Gandhi on...

1 Rupee note.

2 Rupee note.

5 Rupee note.

10 Rupee note.

20 Rupee note.

50 Rupee note.

100 Rupee note.

200 Rupee note.

500 Rupee note.

1000 Rupee note.

2000 Rupee note.

Father of Nation?

Father of Reserve Bank of India!

— Sunil Rajguru (@sunilrajguru) July 19, 2018



Indian currency is so volatile under Modi Govt. New Rs. 100 note soon & I have to keep an eye on notes whether it is fake or original. pic.twitter.com/XJi3zaardm — Bishnu (@Bishnu467) July 19, 2018





Now including this new Rs 100 note, modi painted every currencies by taking different colours from rainbow. But he painted our india a dark colour with cow dung !

— Pari'Ȥ (@ParinaazIsHere) July 19, 2018



Lavender ... New 100 Rs currency note... Reminds me of the game Monopoly !!! pic.twitter.com/S3Su6G0zGV — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) July 19, 2018

As of now, new series banknotes of Rs 10 (chocolate brown), Rs 50 (fluorescent blue), Rs 200 (yellowish orange), Rs 500 (stone grey) and Rs 2000 (magenta) denomination have been released by the RBI.