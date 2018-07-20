App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Govt managed to get cash of all colours except black': Twitter reacts as new Rs 100 note is announced

The banknotes will be smaller than the current Rs 100 notes and have a motif of UNESCO heritage site Rani ki Vav at the back

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India has decided to release a new series of Rs 100 banknotes in the lavender colour, a departure from usual green-coloured notes issued earlier.

The banknotes will be smaller than the current Rs 100 notes and have a motif of UNESCO heritage site Rani ki Vav at the back.

Twitter had a mixed reaction to the news with some welcoming the colour change other dipping their tweets in sarcasm. Here are the selected tweets:







As of now, new series banknotes of Rs 10 (chocolate brown), Rs 50 (fluorescent blue), Rs 200 (yellowish orange), Rs 500 (stone grey) and Rs 2000 (magenta) denomination have been released by the RBI.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 01:35 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI

