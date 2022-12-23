 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt makes foodgrain free of cost for 81.35 crore people under NFSA for 1 year

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST

Currently, the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA pay Rs 1-3 per kg.

New Delhi, Dec 23 In a pro-poor move, the government on Friday decided to provide free foodgrains to 81.35 crore people for one year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Under the Act, foodgrain is allocated at 5 kg per person per month for priority households category and at 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families at highly subsidised prices of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kg for coarse cereals, wheat and rice, respectively.

With the Cabinet decision on Friday, beneficiaries under NFSA will get foodgrains free of cost for one year till December 2023.

The decision comes days ahead of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) ending on December 31, 2022.

Under the PMGKAY, which was launched in April 2020 to provide relief to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 kg of foodgrain is being provided free of cost to about 80 crore people over and above the NFSA quota.