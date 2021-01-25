Govt likely to shelve BSNL-MTNL merger pan: Report

(Image: Pixabay)

The government might shelve a plan to merge state-run telecom players BSNL and MTNL after a group of ministers (GoM) said it would be neither feasible nor beneficial.

The Union Cabinet might meet soon and formally decide on the merger of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Business Standard reported.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also in favour of scrapping the merger, government officials told Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired a meeting of the six-member GoM last week, Business Standard reported.

The GoM also comprised of Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the report, the GoM decided against combining the two entities in order to prevent further erosion of BSNL's value.

In October 2019, the Cabinet had approved a Rs 70,000 crore package to revive BSNL and MTNL.