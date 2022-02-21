English
    Govt likely to propose formula to bring ATF under GST

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

    The government is likely to produce a formula to bring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST), CNBC TV 18 reported on February 21.

    The likely government proposal will be to allow 18 percent GST in addition  to VAT or excise rate, the news channel learnt from sources, adding that the formula would be introduced only if its acceptable to all the states.

    The VAT or excise rate, under the formula, could vary from state to state, the report claimed.

    "Globally also in many countries such a formula or GST rate plus VAT/excise has been used in the case of ATF," a senior government official told CNBC TV18.

    The proposal is expected to be tabled before the states and union territories at the next GST Council meeting, it added.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 03:10 pm

