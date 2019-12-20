App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 07:31 PM IST

Govt likely to invite EoI for stake sale in Air India, BPCL next month

The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for stake sale in national carrier Air India and BPCL next month, according to sources.



"Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting bids for stake sell in BPCL and Air India expected next month," the sources said.

They, however, added that stake sale in big assets like BPCL will take time as due diligence has to be carried out.

Last month, the Cabinet had approved a strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL, along with transfer of certain management control.

This is excluding BPCL's equity share holding of 61 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Air India #BPCL #Business #Economy #India

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

