App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division.

PTI

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal "SATYABHAMA" with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the same and utilisation of funds.

"Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on June 15, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division.

Close

At the launch, Joshi emphasised the role of digital technologies in promoting research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country.

related news

The minister appealed to the scientists and researchers in the mining and mineral sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Sushil Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

"In contrast to present system where research proposals are submitted physically by the scientists/researchers, the portal allows online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the projects and utilisation of funds/grants," the mines ministry said.

The researchers can also submit progress reports and final technical reports of the projects in the electronic format in the portal.

A user manual is also available on the portal where the stepwise procedures for submission of project proposals have been highlighted.

The portal is integrated with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog.

The portal will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the scheme.

The major institutes where research projects have been funded include Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #mines ministry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

Delhi HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

Delhi HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.