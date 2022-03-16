English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt invites bids from IBBI-registered firms for valuing RINL's assets

    The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on January 27 gave 'in-principle' approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of government stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also called Visakhapatnam Steel Plant or Vizag Steel, alongwith RINL’s stake in its subsidiaries/joint ventures.

    PTI
    March 16, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

    The government has invited bids from firms for valuing the assets of privatisation-bound RINL or Vizag Steel.

    The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on January 27 gave 'in-principle' approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of government stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also called Visakhapatnam Steel Plant or Vizag Steel, alongwith RINL’s stake in its subsidiaries/joint ventures.

    The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages the government’s equity in public sector companies, on March 11 floated the request for proposal (RFP) for appointing an asset valuer registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to carry out the valuation of the company’s assets and assist the Centre in the process of strategic disinvestment of RINL.

    The last date for putting bids is April 4.

    The valuer would be required to carry out the valuation of all assets of RINL, subsidiaries and joint ventures, including their plant and machinery, land and buildings, furniture, civil infrastructure and associated intangibles on "as is where is basis".

    Close

    Related stories

    To be eligible, the bidder should be a company or limited liability partnership (LLP) firm or registered partnership firm.

    The bidder is required to have successfully completed at least one valuation assignment of similar nature with an asset value of Rs 5,000 crore or more.

    The government has revised its realisation estimates from CPSE disinvestment to Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

    For next fiscal, the receipts are budgeted at Rs 65,000 crore.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs #Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited #Vizag Steel
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 07:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.