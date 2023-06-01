Govt interviews candidates for RBI deputy governor position

RBI

The Union government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor, who will replace M K Jain at the central bank.

Jain's term is scheduled to end on June 22, 2023.

The candidates who were interviewed included Srinivasan Varadarajan, Union Bank chairman; AS Rajeev, Bank of Maharashtra's managing director and CEO; Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO of UCO Bank; S L Jain, MD and CEO of Indian Bank, and State Bank of India's Managing Director Swaminathan J, according to people in the know.

A panel consisting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, cabinet secretary, financial services secretary and the chief economic advisor interviewed the candidates.

The government on March 19 invited applications for the post of deputy governor of the RBI, according to an advertisement carried in newspapers. Interested candidates were required to apply to the department of financial services by April 10.

The ideal candidate - aged not more than 60 years as on June 22, 2023 - is required to have at least 15 years of experience in commercial banking and financial market operations with expertise in corporate banking, bankruptcy law and risk management.

The post carries a pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh (level 17), says the advertisement.

Credentials set for the applicants include extensive experience as a full-time director or board member, a very senior-level understanding of supervision and compliance in the financial sector, strong competency in working with financial performance data with the ability to interpret, summarise and communicate high-level output, and strong clear communication skill in matters of public policy.