App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt infused over Rs 3.15 lakh crore into PSBs between FY09 and FY19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur also said as per RBI guidelines, banks in India are required to maintain a minimum capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 9 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has infused over Rs 3.15 lakh crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in the 11 years through 2018-19, Parliament was informed on July 8.

Replying to a question related to capital shortage in PSBs to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur also said as per RBI guidelines, banks in India are required to maintain a minimum capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 9 percent.

As on March 31, 2019, all 18 PSBs meet this minimum CRAR requirement, the minister said in the written reply.

Close

PSBs' source capital through internal capital generation, mobilisation of capital from markets, and infusion by the government.

related news

Thus, capital infusion by the government complements PSBs' internal capital generation and mobilisation of capital from markets.

During the period from the FY09 to FY19, PSBs have mobilised Rs 2,81,616 crore of capital through sources other than government, and have posted a net profit of Rs 98,373 crore, of which a sizeable proportion has contributed to internal capital generation, Thakur said.

"During the same period, the government has infused capital of Rs 3,15,721 crore in PSBs," the minister said.

In the Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20, the government has proposed to make provision for infusion of Rs 70,000 crore capital to PSBs to boost credit for a "strong impetus" to the economy.

The minister also said as per inputs received from the State Bank of India (SBI), the bank has obtained approval for raising equity capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore from the market by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other modes till March 2020.

SBI further said that currently, it is well capitalised, with CRAR of 12.72 percent as on March 31, 2019, against the regulatory requirement of 11.325 percent and, depending upon the requirement, it would decide on raising capital at an appropriate time during the financial year.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.