Govt, industry should work together to create India’s own equity capital: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 24 met the captains of corporate India and discuss ways to expedite economic recovery. Sitharaman, who is in Mumbai on a two-day tour, emphasised the importance of government and industry working together to ‘create India’s own equity capital’.

The government believes in listening, working and responding and would extend all possible support, she noted.

Industrialists who met the finance minister included Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Baba Kalyani of Kalyani Group, Ajit Gulabchand of HCC, SN Subramanian of L&T, and CEO of TCS Rajesh Gopinathan.

Officials who attended the meeting told Moneycontrol that the meeting focused on suggestions from corporate India on economic recovery, policies and private investment.

According to a statement issued by the government, Sitharman, during the meetings, expressed the government’s keenness to facilitate sectors that are the future of the Indian economy.

The finance minister acknowledged that there are seminal changes happening in the financial sector, which the government policy should facilitate. The economy is moving gradually from a bank-led lending model to a market-based finance model. Moreover, once the Development Finance Institution is operational, it will perform the function of long-term lending which traditionally has been done by banks. This would increase competition for the banks and also improve their efficiency, she added.

TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, said the government trusts wealth creators. Responding to suggestions from industry, Somanathan observed that the government is considering insurance bonds as alternatives to bank guarantees. On the issue of arbitration awards being typically appealed, Somanathan said that a behavioural change is required.

On increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, he said the government has been aggressive in procurement, even relaxing guidelines. The constraint was on the supply side which is likely to be addressed soon, as new vaccines become available.

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue, Ministry of Finance, mentioned that the Department of Revenue was working on the tax-related issues of start-ups and sought industry inputs on the same.

The finance minister also held meetings with the senior officers of the Income Tax Department and officers of GST and Customs.