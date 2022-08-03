Govt increases FRP of sugarcane to Rs 305/qtl for 2022–23 season

Representative Image

The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the sugar season 2022–23 (October–September) has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FRP is set at Rs 305/qtl for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 percent, with a premium of Rs 3.05/qtl for each 0.1 percent recovery over and above that level, and a reduction in FRP by Rs 3.05/qtl for every 0.1 percent decrease in recovery.

To protect the interests of sugarcane farmers, the government has also decided that there would be no deductions for sugar mills whose recovery is less than 9.5 percent. In place of the current sugar season's price of Rs 275.50/qtl for sugarcane, these farmers will receive Rs 282.125/qtl in 2022–23.

For the sugar season 2022–2023, the A2 + FL cost of producing sugarcane, i.e. the actual paid-out cost plus imputed value of family labour, is Rs 162/qtl. The pledge to provide the farmers with a return of more than 50 percent above their cost is ensured by the FRP of Rs 305/qtl at a recovery rate of 10.25 percent, which is greater by 88.3 percent over the cost of production. The FRP for sugar season 2022–23 is 2.6 percent higher than sugar season 2021–22.

More than 3,600 lakh tonnes of sugarcane are likely to be purchased by sugar mills in the upcoming sugar season due to the rise in sugarcane land and anticipated production, for which the total amount paid to sugarcane farmers is anticipated to be more than Rs 1,20,000 crore. The government further said it would make sure that sugarcane farmers receive their payments on time through its pro-farmer policies.