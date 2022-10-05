Govt increases collateral-free liquidity limits for civil aviation sector under ECLGS scheme

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Union Finance Ministry has expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to enhance the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under ECLGS 3.0. This has been done to give airlines the necessary collateral-free liquidity at reasonable interest rates to tide over their present cash flow problems, according to an official statement on October 5.

Under the latest modification, 100 percent of the fund based or non-fund-based loan outstanding as on the reference dates or Rs 1,500 crore, whichever is lower; and of the above, Rs 500 crore shall be considered. This would be based on equity contribution by the owners.

Previously, civil aviation companies were allowed to borrow up to 50 percent of their highest fund-based credit outstanding, subject to a maximum of Rs 400 crore per borrower, as against 40 percent of their credit outstanding as part of earlier iterations of the ECLGS scheme.

Earlier in March 2022, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was extended beyond March 2022, till March 2023.

Under the ECLGS, banks provide additional loans to existing borrowers without asking for extra collateral to help them cope with the liquidity crunch resulting from COVID curbs. These loans are also fully guaranteed by the government against credit losses.

Most Indian airlines are still facing issues such as high fuel costs and limited domestic passenger operations, and have not yet restored the salaries of their employees to pre-COVID levels. While, IndiGo is expected to restore salaries of its pilots, cabin crew, and ground handling staff to pre-COVID levels by September, SpiceJet's employees have been struggling with delayed payments.

Despite the entry of airlines like Akasa Air and Jet Airways into the Indian aviation space, salaries and jobs of aviation personnel are not expected to rise for the next few years.