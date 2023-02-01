English
    Govt in touch with SEBI on Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group: Report

    The government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, a source told Reuters, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
    Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the report's release (Getty Images)

    The Indian government is in touch with the market regulator SEBI regarding the allegations made by a U.S. short seller last week that cast doubts on Adani Group's business practices, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

    The government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, the source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

    Adani Group has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.