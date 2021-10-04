MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt imposes export curbs on syringes: DGFT

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said it has moved syringes export in the restricted category, under which an exporter has to seek a licence or government permission for the shipments.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST
Source: AFP

Source: AFP

The government on Monday announced imposing export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said it has moved syringes export in the restricted category, under which an exporter has to seek a licence or government permission for the shipments.

"The export of syringes with or without needles...has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect," it said.

In 2020-21, the export of syringes stood at USD 45.68 million. It was USD 17.37 million during April-July this fiscal.

The procedure for submission and approval of application for export of syringes will be notified separately, the DGFT said.

Close

In a separate public notice, the DGFT said the quantity of 5,841 tonnes of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to the European Union (EU) under TRQ scheme from October 1, to September 30, 2022 has been notified.

TRQ (Tariff-Rate Quota) is for a volume of exports that enter the UK at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to the exports.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Directorate General of Foreign Trade #India #syringes #syringes export
first published: Oct 4, 2021 09:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.