App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt identifies 'champion sectors' for hand-holding of various investments: Official

"We have identified a few champion sectors," the DPIIT Secretary said, adding that these include leather, gems and jewellery, solar, renewables, pharmaceutical and textiles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has identified "champion sectors" including leather, gems and jewellery, renewable energy, pharma and textiles, to provide hand-holding for investors with a focus on improving India's manufacturing capabilities, a top official said.

Asserting that India must regain its rightful place in manufacturing, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said the whole world not only India has ceded the manufacturing space to a particular geography, in an apparent reference to China.

We need to focus a lot of domestic manufacturing, not only how to strengthen it, but how to encourage our domestic investors, Mohapatra said.

Close

"We have identified a few champion sectors," the DPIIT Secretary said, adding that these include leather, gems and jewellery, solar, renewables, pharmaceutical and textiles.

related news

I expect that you would see a lot of policy announcements, a lot of hand-holding, a lot of championing of various investments in the coming months, Mohapatra observed.

He also emphasised upon having "a lot of policy predictability in India so that policies are not changed from budget to budget or from event to event".

The DPIIT Secretary shared that the way a corporate or an investor engages with various state government departments or central government departments will be simplified and expedited.

Addressing a webinar organised by Assocham on Saturday, he said the immediate task was to "regain where we left prior to when the lockdown started".

The DPIIT functions under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #champion sectors #India #jewellery #renewable energy #textiles

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.