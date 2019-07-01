App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt has no control over steel price, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister said steel is a deregulated sector and the matters of procurements, operations, sales, marketing and investments etc., are taken by companies concerned.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has no control over the steel price but keeps a tab on it to ensure there is no monopoly on trading of the metal, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the Lok Sabha on July 1.

Pradhan said steel is a free commodity and it is being imported too.

"The government has no control over steel price. Our role is to see that there is no monopoly in steel trade. The price is determined by market demands," he said during the Question Hour.

Close

The minister said steel is a deregulated sector and the matters of procurements, operations, sales, marketing and investments etc., are taken by companies concerned based on commercial considerations, market dynamics, etc.

"The usage of scrap by steel producing units and scrap processing units is a commercial decision of units. The scrap can be procured domestically or through imports," he said.

Pradhan said there are no restrictions on importing or domestically procuring scrap by steel producing units. The government does not regulate steel scrap supply situation in the country.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Business #India #steel

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.