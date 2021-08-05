Govt grants 90-day extension to Adani group to take over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

Guwahati Airport

The government has granted Adani Group a three-month extension to take over airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha on August 5.

The initial deadline for taking these airports under Public Private Partnership was July. The extension means handing over will need to be completed by September.

The Adani Group had sought six months additional time, till December 2021, from the Airports Authority of India to take over the airports citing force majeure events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Concessionaire has issued force majeure event notices citing COVID-19 second wave outbreak and requested for 6 months extension of time. AAI (Airport Authority of India) has granted 3 months extension in this regard,” Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said in a written reply.

According to the concession agreements signed on January 19 by AAI, the concessionaires are required to achieve commercial operation date and financial close within 180 days from the date of signing of the agreement.

The Adani Group has taken over airports at Mangaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow on October 31, November 2, and November 7, respectively, after the concessionaire invoked force majeure and sought an extension of 205 days for taking over these airports.

In response to another question, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh said that about 75 percent of AAI-operated airports are incurring losses. Currently, there are 136 airports being operated by AAI alone or in joint ventures, of which 24 are categorised as major airports.