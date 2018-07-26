App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt gives final nod to Vodafone-Idea merger; to be India's largest operator

The move comes just days after Idea Cellular and Vodafone India made a joint payment of Rs 7,268.78 crore 'under protest' to the Department of Telecom (DoT) for merging their mobile business.

The government today gave final approval to the mega-merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular which will create the country's largest mobile operator with 35 percent market share with around 430 million subscribers.

A senior DoT official privy to the development said that the final approval has been accorded to the merger today and the entities will now approach Registrar of Companies (RoC) for stipulated filings of approvals, completing the last leg of formalities.

A senior DoT official privy to the development said that the final approval has been accorded to the merger today and the entities will now approach Registrar of Companies (RoC) for stipulated filings of approvals, completing the last leg of formalities.

DoT gave conditional nod to the merger on July 9 and asked the two to meet the demand raised for taking the merger on record.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

