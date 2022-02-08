MARKET NEWS

    Govt gets Rs 914 crore from GAIL as dividend tranche

    With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs stand at Rs 41,240 crore.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    The government has received Rs 914 crore from state-owned GAIL as a dividend tranche, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

    "Government has received about Rs 914 crore from GAIL as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #DIPAM #GAIL #Tuhin Kanta Pandey
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:28 pm
