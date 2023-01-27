Govt gets multiple initial bids for NMDC Steel disinvestment

The government has received multiple preliminary bids for the privatisation of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Currently, the government holds a 60.79 per cent stake in NSL, which is the steel manufacturing facility of India's largest iron ore producer NMDC located in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

NSL is up for privatisation with the government looking to sell 50.79 per cent of its shareholding, along with management control. The government had on December 1, 2022, invited preliminary bids or expressions of interest (EoI) for the strategic sale and the last date for putting in bids was January 27.

"Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoI) received for the Strategic Disinvestment of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL)," Pandey tweeted.

The transaction will now move to the second stage, he added. In response to pre-bid queries received from interested bidders, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had earlier this month said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 6, 2022, approved the demerger of the steel manufacturing unit at Nagarnar from NMDC. The demerged entity would be NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL).

