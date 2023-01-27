 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt gets multiple initial bids for NMDC Steel disinvestment

Jan 27, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Currently, the government holds a 60.79 per cent stake in NSL, which is the steel manufacturing facility of India's largest iron ore producer NMDC located in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

The government has received multiple preliminary bids for the privatisation of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

NSL is up for privatisation with the government looking to sell 50.79 per cent of its shareholding, along with management control. The government had on December 1, 2022, invited preliminary bids or expressions of interest (EoI) for the strategic sale and the last date for putting in bids was January 27.

"Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoI) received for the Strategic Disinvestment of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL)," Pandey tweeted.