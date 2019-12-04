Govt garners Rs 2.03 lakh cr revenue from Coal India in last 6 fiscals

The government has collected Rs 2.03 lakh crore in revenue from state-owned Coal India in the last six financial years, Parliament was informed on December 4. Of the total revenue received, the maximum of Rs 44,826.43 crore was mopped up in 2018-19.

"The government has collected Rs 2,03,221.12 crore in revenue from Coal India in the last six years beginning from financial year 2013-14 up to the last fiscal 2018-19," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In 2017-18, the revenue stood at Rs 44,046.57 crore while in the preceding fiscal, it was Rs 44,068.28 crore, the minister said.

In 2015-16, the government collected Rs 29,084.11 crore in revenue from the PSU whereas in the preceding fiscal, the figure stood at Rs 21,482.21 crore.

In 2013-14, the revenue was at Rs 19,713.52 crore, he said.

The minister also informed the House that the consolidated state-wise coal production from the functional coal mines from 2013-14 to 2018-19 remained at 3,876.16 million tonne.

In 2018-19, it was highest at 728.718 MT.