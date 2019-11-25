App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt formulating policy on credit ratings for MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari

While speaking at a conference on 'Opportunities for MSME in Agriculture & Food processing' at Agrovision, Gadkari emphasized on building credibility by MSME's bytimely payment of loans and pitched for setting up more small scale businesses in rural areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is in the process of launching 'Digital data based credit ratings' of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), to help entrepreneurs to get bank loans on the basis of these credit ratings, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

While speaking at a conference on 'Opportunities for MSME in Agriculture & Food processing' at Agrovision, Gadkari emphasized on building credibility by MSME's bytimely payment of loans and pitched for setting up more small scale businesses in rural areas.

The Minister assured all support from MSME ministry.

Close

Timely payment of taxes and loans will ensure good credit ratings and the concerned MSME will get digital data based credit ratings, he said.

related news

The MSME sector, which is facing liquidity shortage is contributed 49 percent of India's total exports.

The Minister also informed about starting a permanent institute in Vidarbha in Maharashtra, which will give guidance and training to the farmers throughout the year under Agrovision foundation.

Gadkari said that UPL chairman Rajju Shroff has assured equal amount of funds as by the foundation from him for the institute.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.