Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt fixes sugar sale quota of 18 lakh tonnes for April

As per the notification, 545 mills have been allocated 18 lakh tonnes of sugar for sale in the next month. The quota was same in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sugar mills can sell 18 lakh tonnes of sugar in the open market during April, a Food Ministry notification said on Thursday.

As per the notification, 545 mills have been allocated 18 lakh tonnes of sugar for sale in the next month. The quota was same in the year-ago period.

India's sugar output is pegged 18 per cent down at 27.3 million tonnes in the ongoing 2019-20 season (October-September) on fall in sugarcane output in key growing states. Mills have produced more than 20 million tonnes till now.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #sugar

