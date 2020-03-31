App
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends term of RBI deputy governor Kanungo by one year

The central government has re-appointed B P Kanungo as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI Headquarters
RBI Headquarters

The government has extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by a year.

The central government has re-appointed B P Kanungo as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on April 2, 2020, the RBI said in a release.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #B P Kanungo #Business #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

