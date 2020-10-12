172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-extends-tenure-of-3-executive-directors-of-canara-bank-iob-5954091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends tenure of 3 executive directors of Canara Bank, IOB

The extension has been given as per the notification of the Department of Financial Services, the Finance Ministry dated October 10, Canara Bank said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government has extended the tenure of three executive directors of Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank for a period of two years, the lenders said on Monday.

The tenure of executive directors Debashish Mukherjee and Matam Venkata Rao has been extended for two years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier beyond their currently notified terms which expire on February 18, 2021 and October 8, 2020, respectively, Canara Bank said in regulatory filings.

The extension has been given as per the notification of the Department of Financial Services, the Finance Ministry dated October 10, Canara Bank said.

Close
Chennai-headquartered Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in a separate filing said the government has extended the term of Ajay Kumar Srivastava as executive director for a period of two years beyond his currently notified term which expires on October 8, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #banking #Business #Canara Bank #Indian Overseas Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.