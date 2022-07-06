Govt extends PLI scheme to 11 more firms for drone manufacturing

The central government has extended its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost drone manufacturing in India to 11 more companies, the aviation ministry said on July 6.
The government has selected Aarav Unmanned Systems, Asteria Aerospace, EndureAir Systems, Garuda Aerospace, Roter Precision Instruments, Throttle Aerospace Systems, and Sagar Defence Engineering as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme, which already included five other drone manufacturers.
Similarly, drone component manufacturers including Dynamake Engineering, Imaginarium Rapid, Servocontrols Aerospace India, and Valdel Advanced Technologies have also been included in the government's list of beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.
The government has also removed Inventgrid India and Paras Aerospace as beneficiaries from the PLI scheme.
The government is likely to change its list of beneficiaries again as manufacturers who failed to meet the value addition threshold in 2021-22 will be allowed to claim the lost incentive in the subsequent year if they make up the shortfall in 2022-23, the government said.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had on May 5 invited applications from the drone industry for the PLI scheme, for manufacturers who had missed the eligibility criteria in 2020-21 but met the criteria in 2021-22.
The eligibility criteria for the PLI scheme include an annual sales turnover of Rs 2 crore for drone companies and Rs 50 lakh for drone components manufacturers; and a value addition of over 40 percent of sales turnover.
The ministry had on September 16, 2021, announced a PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years.
Under the PLI scheme, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20 percent of the “value addition” made by the company during the next three years.
The value addition is calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components.
As part of its first list, the government had selected five drone manufacturers selected as beneficiaries which included Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, IdeaForge Technology, IoTechWorld Aviation, Omnipresent Robot Technologies, and Raphe Mphibr.
Similarly, in its first list, the government had selected nine drone component manufacturers as beneficiaries including Absolute Composites, Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India, Adroitec Information Systems, Alpha Design Technologies, Inventgrid India, Paras Aerospace, SASMOS HET Technologies, ZMotion Autonomous Systems, and Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies.